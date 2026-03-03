Gas soars, global stocks slide as Middle East conflict rattles markets

Market analysts, quoted in reports, said the sudden volatility was driven by a combination of supply fears, inflation concerns and uncertainty over the trajectory of the conflict. The Middle East remains central to global oil and liquefied natural gas trade, and any threat to production facilities, export terminals or key shipping routes tends to reverberate rapidly through commodity markets. Even without immediate physical disruption, the perception of risk can push prices sharply higher as traders hedge against worst-case scenarios.

The spike in gas prices is particularly significant for Europe and the United Kingdom, where energy markets remain structurally vulnerable following recent years of supply reconfiguration. A sustained rise in wholesale prices could filter through to higher utility costs for households and businesses, complicating efforts by central banks to contain inflation.

For oil-importing economies, elevated crude prices present an additional macroeconomic challenge. Higher energy bills can widen trade deficits, strain government finances through fuel subsidies and dampen consumer spending. At the same time, stock market declines reflect investor fears that prolonged instability could slow global growth, disrupt trade and tighten financial conditions.

The sharp fall in US indices also suggests that markets are reassessing risk premiums. Defence stocks and safe-haven assets such as gold often benefit in such periods, while cyclical sectors including airlines, manufacturing and technology typically face pressure due to their sensitivity to fuel costs and global demand.

Whether the market turbulence proves temporary or evolves into a deeper correction will depend largely on the course of the conflict. If tensions ease or remain geographically contained, energy prices could stabilise and equity markets may recover lost ground. However, if hostilities escalate further or begin to affect key production and shipping infrastructure, volatility could intensify across asset classes.

For now, the message from global markets is clear: investors are bracing for uncertainty. With energy prices surging and major stock indices sliding in unison, the economic consequences of the Middle East conflict are already being felt far beyond the region.