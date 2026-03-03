Govt forms inter-ministerial group to ensure supply chain resilience amid West Asia crisis

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday convened a high-level consultation meeting with stakeholder ministries and key logistics and trade facilitation partners to assess the emerging geopolitical situation and its potential impact on India’s exports and imports, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a post on X.

In his post, Goyal said the meeting reviewed potential disruptions to supply chains, shipping routes, insurance costs and trade finance, amid rising global uncertainties. He reiterated that the Modi government is prepared to take proactive measures to ensure that India’s trade operations remain smooth and responsive.

According to the minister, the government has assured exporters and importers of procedural flexibility in export-related authorisations, closer coordination with Customs and port authorities to facilitate seamless clearances, and engagement with financial and insurance institutions to safeguard exporter interests.

In a key institutional move, Goyal said an Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) for Supply Chain Resilience has been created to strengthen coordination and monitoring. The IMG comprises representatives from the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Shipping, Ports & Waterways, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC). The group will facilitate effective coordination, monitoring and follow-up action to ensure continuity in trade flows.

“The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains firmly committed to enabling a stable and responsive trade environment for our traders and exporters, safeguarding their interests and ensuring seamless operations,” Goyal said in the post.

He also shared contact details for exporters facing difficulties, including the helpline email adg1-dgft@gov.in and DGFT HelpDesk numbers 1800-572-1550 and 1800-111-550.