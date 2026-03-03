Hookah served in restaurants to attract up to 40% GST: West Bengal advance ruling authority

NEW DELHI: The West Bengal Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) has ruled that hookah served in restaurants along with food will no longer attract the concessional 5% GST rate applicable to restaurant services. This effectively increases the tax incidence on such supplies to 18% in the case of non-tobacco variants and 40% plus applicable compensation cess in the case of tobacco-based products.

In its February 27 order in the case of Indian Wire Products Company, which operates the restaurant ‘Pappu Chaiwala’, the two-member bench held that serving hookah alongside food does not qualify as part of restaurant service. Instead, it must be treated as a separate composite supply of goods, taxable at the rate applicable to the underlying product used for smoking.

The applicant had argued that herbal (non-tobacco) and tobacco-based hookah, when served as part of the overall dining experience, formed a composite supply of restaurant service taxable at 5%. Rejecting this contention, the AAR said the expression “food or any other article for human consumption” must be interpreted in the context of items that are ingested and digested. Hookah smoke, whether tobacco-based or herbal, is inhaled into the respiratory tract and cannot be equated with food or drink.

“Even if we stretch our imagination to the farthest point, we cannot put food, drink and smoking hookah within the same bracket even when they are served in the same restaurant and on the same table,” the bench observed, applying the principle of ejusdem generis.

The authority further held that while hookah service involves both goods (tobacco or non-tobacco products) and service elements (preparation of the apparatus and provision of ambience), the principal supply is the product used for smoking. Accordingly, it constitutes a composite supply of goods under Section 2(30) read with Section 8 of the CGST Act and cannot be subsumed under restaurant service.