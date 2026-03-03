Hormuz closure may stoke CPI by 40 bps, shave 50 bps off GDP

MUMBAI: If the Strait of Hormuz remains shut for long, this will have major implication for our economy as the all-important shipping passage carries almost half of the oil and gas from the Middle East to our shores. The impact is many-sided: it can push crude prices to $90-100 (already Brent is quoting $82.5 a barrel having shot by around 15% since the war began), can stoke inflation by 40 bps and shave 50 bps off GDP apart from pushing up current account deficit by 30-50 bps, many economists have warned.

At the last monetary policy review, the Reserve Bank has assumed crude oil basket price to average $70/barrel in fiscal 2026 for its inflation and growth assumptions. The RBI has forecast FY26 CPI at 2.1%, and at 4.1% in H1 of 2027 but if the war lingers on this would have to be revised upwards.

Since the war on Iran began last Saturday crude prices have shot more than 15% and the global benchmark Brent is quoting $82.5 a barrel Tuesday, up 3.3%, while the Iranian attack on Qatari LGN facility and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has led to gas prices surging 55% in Europe. The Strait of Hormuz carries about 20% of the world's crude but has come to a standstill as Iran continues to rain missiles and drones across West Asia.

According to Kaushik Das, chief economist at Deutsche Bank India, for every $10/barrel increase in global oil prices, the country’s current account deficit could go up by 0.4% of GDP. Current account deficit could rise to $65 billion or 1.5% of GDP in FY27, as against the pre-war forecast of $45.6 billion or 1% of GDP.

“If it happens so, there will be continued depreciation pressure on the rupee, as foreign capital inflows remain weak, as the balance of payment will have a of $20 billion,” Das said but maintains the year-end rupee target at 90 as the 40-currency trade-weighted REER currently stands at 94.7 and given that there could be a de-escalation to the current tension over the coming months.