Jio Platforms appoints Dan Bailey as president to lead international expansion

Jio Platforms Limited ("JPL"), the digital arm of Reliance Industries Limited, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dan Bailey as President, Jio Platforms, where he will lead the company's international business initiatives. Based in London, Dan will report to Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

According to a press note by JPL, Dan brings more than 35 years of experience across consulting and investment banking, having held senior leadership roles at Schroders/Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC. Most recently, he served as Chairman of Deutsche Bank's highly regarded TMT practice. Over the course of his career, Dan has advised many of the world's largest corporates and financial sponsors on a broad range of transformative transactions, including some of the most consequential telecom deals in history.

Dan will join the Executive Committee of Jio Platforms Limited and will contribute more broadly across the business as well.

As outlined at JPL's most recent AGM, Jio's next chapter extends beyond India. Over the past decade, Jio has built innovative digital platforms and technologies that have transformed connectivity and access for over a billion people. With a clear strategy, strong partnerships, and a defined roadmap, Jio is now poised to take these capabilities to global markets — creating long-term value for customers, partners, and shareholders.