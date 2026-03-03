Selling pressure to persist in Indian market amid global selloff, oil surge after Strait of Hormuz closure

Selling pressure in the Indian equity market is poised to continue over the next few sessions, mirroring a sharp plunge in global equities on Wednesday. The downturn was triggered by escalating tensions in West Asia as the US-Israel coalition and Iran continue to exchange missiles. Indian exchanges were closed on Tuesday on the occasion of Holi.

The fresh selling arises amid reports of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz which carries about 20% of the world's crude. The important trade route has come to a standstill as Iran continues to rain missiles and drones across West Asia. The action by Iran comes after US and Israeli forces targeted key Iranian sites over the weekend, resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 3.3% on Tuesday, extending Monday’s 1.7% fall. Among the leading Asian indices, South Korea’s Kospi plunged 7.2% while Japan’s Nikkei225 fell more than 3%. Taiwan and the Shanghai Composite also fell 1-2% on Tuesday. Early indications by Dow Jones futures and Gifty Nifty also indicated another gap-down opening for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Since the start of the West Asia crisis on Saturday, crude prices have shot up more than 15% and the global benchmark Brent is quoting $82.5 a barrel on Tuesday, up 3.3%, while the Iranian attack on the Qatari LGN facility and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has led to gas prices surging 55% in Europe.