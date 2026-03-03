‘Southern India central to Escorts Kubota’s next phase of growth’

As part of its larger expansion plan in the tractor segment, India’s leading agri-machinery and construction equipment manufacturer Escorts Kubota Ltd (EKL) is expected to launch four-wheel drive tractor series in the next four to five months. Speaking to TNIE, EKL Chairman Nikhil Nanda, “In the next four months, the company will be launching a new and state-of-the-art four-wheel drive within the Powertrac range specially for southern markets.”

Nanda, EKL’s Deputy MD Akira Kato, and CFO Bharat Madan were in Hyderabad to launch Powertrac Shaurya, a new ‘South Special’ paddy tractor series comprising five variants across the 39 HP to 52 HP category range. The launch marks the first time the Powertrac brand is introducing a dedicated paddy and wetland-focused series developed specifically for the paddy-growing regions of Southern India, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Escorts Kubota operates three tractor brands in India — Kubota, Farmtrac and Powertrac — catering to premium, entry-premium and value segments respectively. Powertrac Brand represents the company’s value and mass segment offering across multiple agricultural applications. This is the first time the senior leadership of EKL came on a common platform for a product launch after the company’s integration in 2022.

Akira Kato said, “We don’t have any mass market product to grow in the southern market of India. Kubota has specifically developed robust dealer network in the south India, but to grow we wanted to have a product that is appealing to all. Finally, we are announcing Powertrac tractor to cater to the mass market. We expect this product will help to increase the market share at pan-India level.”

Madan said that the south India is special focus for EKL, and the aim is to introduce products that mass market and affordable.

Nanda further said that the new four-wheel drive tractor will be a partnership between Indian and Japanese engineers. “The tractor market is extremely competitive, and that is the reason the partnership between Escorts and Kubota is interesting as we embedding technology of Japan with the frugal engineering and agility of India. Last year’s Promaxx series with 4WD and 2WD has become a hit product for us. Now, we are unable to cater to the demand, which is very overwhelming for us. Now we are launching a 4WD which is a partnership between two engineers from India and Japan.”

The company is attempting to replicate its success what it achieved after rolling Farmtrac Promaxx tractor series which was launched last year.

Madan said the company has over 12-13% market share in across India compared to 6-7% in southern markets. “With these new launches, we are planning to take our market share in south close to national level. And this is the reason we are launching new tractor series focusing on southern market needs. However, we are growing at 26-27% in southern markets for the last two years.”

It must be noted the company launched its third-gen ride-on rice transplantators with two models in Chennai in November 2025.

Speaking on the current conflict in West Asia, Madan said, “Most of our shipments have already been sailed from the port. We are not aware if any vessels have stopped during the transit. We are yet to get any information. There is a possibility some ship may stop at certain because certain shipping lines may not be comfortable in proceeding further and some shipment might get delayed. Fresh consignments will be taken by the shipping lines until the conflict subsides.”

Madan also added that the company is exploring options of tractor with CNG or biofuel or hybrid option along with these multi fuel.

Nanda said in a press statement, “Southern India is central to Escorts Kubota’s next phase of growth, and we are strengthening our presence through focused, high-quality, application-led products. The launch of Shaurya is in line with these objectives as we deepen our presence in paddy markets and expand our regional footprint.”