Accel-backed fintech unicorn Moneyview files for Rs 3,000 crore IPO

MUMBAI: Accel-backed unicorn fintech lender Moneyview has filed its draft documents for a public listing aiming to mop up Rs 3,000 crore through a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale.

While the company is looking to raise Rs 1,500 crore in a fresh issue, the OFS involves 136 million equity shares by promoters and external investors.

Though the company has not disclosed the likely amount to be raised from the OFS, sources told TNIE that it could be worth Rs 1,500 crore.

Promoters Sanjay and Puneet Agarwal, along with existing investors Accel, Apis Partners and Ribbit Capital, are selling shares through the OFS.

The other promoter selling shares is Chitra Agarwal, while other investors selling shares are Internet Fund III, Crimson Winter, Lok Capital, Lok Capital Co-investment Trust, Evolvence India Fund IV, NLI Strategic Venture Investment, TI JPNIN India Holdco, TI Platform SMRS SMA, and DI Investment.

Moneyview is a consumer focused, digital only, credit-led fintech platform catering to the middle market offering a full suite of financial products.