Accel-backed fintech unicorn Moneyview files for Rs 3,000 crore IPO

MUMBAI: Accel-backed unicorn fintech lender Moneyview has filed its draft documents for a public listing aiming to mop up Rs 3,000 crore through a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale.
While the company is looking to raise Rs 1,500 crore in a fresh issue, the OFS involves 136 million equity shares by promoters and external investors.
Though the company has not disclosed the likely amount to be raised from the OFS, sources told TNIE that it could be worth Rs 1,500 crore.
Promoters Sanjay and Puneet Agarwal, along with existing investors Accel, Apis Partners and Ribbit Capital, are selling shares through the OFS.
The other promoter selling shares is Chitra Agarwal, while other investors selling shares are Internet Fund III, Crimson Winter, Lok Capital, Lok Capital Co-investment Trust, Evolvence India Fund IV, NLI Strategic Venture Investment, TI JPNIN India Holdco, TI Platform SMRS SMA, and DI Investment.
Moneyview is a consumer focused, digital only, credit-led fintech platform catering to the middle market offering a full suite of financial products.
The Bengaluru-headquartered Moneyview, founded in 2014 by IIT Delhi graduates Puneet Agarwal, who is the managing director & chief executive, and Sanjay Aggarwal, executive director & chief technology officer, is backed by marquee investors like Accel, Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital and others.
The company has been profitable since FY22 and its FY25 revenue stood at Rs 2,379 crore from which it earned a net income of Rs 240 crore. For the nine months of FY26, its revenue stood at Rs 2,409 crore from which it earned a net profit of Rs 245 crore. Its loan-book stood at Rs 19,814 crore in December 2025.
It claims a user base of over 125 million, growing at an annual rate of 36.20% with coverage across 99.55% of pin codes. Nearly 79% of its users are based in small towns.
Moneyview’s capital-light lending model, supported by a diversified network of lending partners, enables it to scale efficiently while maintaining high capital efficiency.
Moneyview intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for funding growth in its financial services business, including Rs 650 crore to drive loan disbursals under default loss guarantee arrangements, Rs 450 crore for investment in a subsidiary Whizdm Finance Private to augment its capital base, and the balance towards general corporate purposes.