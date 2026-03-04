Indian markets brace for sharp selloff as oil surge and global tensions rattle sentiment

Indian equity markets are expected to reopen on Wednesday (March 4) under significant pressure as investors return from the Holi holiday to a sharply deteriorated global backdrop. Sentiment has weakened materially following escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have triggered a spike in crude oil prices and a broader risk-off move across global financial markets. Early derivative indicators suggest that benchmark indices are likely to open with a substantial gap down, reflecting both global weakness and mounting macroeconomic concerns tied to energy prices and currency stability.

According to market analysts, the markets will remain under sustained selling pressure.

“Global risk appetite deteriorates following the widening Israel-US-Iran conflict across the region.

The primary external driver influencing Indian markets today is the sharp rise in crude oil. As a major oil-importing nation, India is particularly vulnerable to sustained increases in energy prices. Higher crude not only inflates the country’s import bill but also widens the current account deficit and fuels domestic inflationary pressures. This, in turn, complicates the monetary policy outlook and dampens corporate margin expectations, especially for sectors heavily dependent on fuel inputs,” says R Ponmudi, a senior market analyst and CEO, Enrich Money.

He added that Volatility indicators reflect the unease, with India VIX hovering near the 17 mark, signalling elevated hedging activity and choppy price action.