Indian markets brace for sharp selloff as oil surge and global tensions rattle sentiment
Indian equity markets are expected to reopen on Wednesday (March 4) under significant pressure as investors return from the Holi holiday to a sharply deteriorated global backdrop. Sentiment has weakened materially following escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have triggered a spike in crude oil prices and a broader risk-off move across global financial markets. Early derivative indicators suggest that benchmark indices are likely to open with a substantial gap down, reflecting both global weakness and mounting macroeconomic concerns tied to energy prices and currency stability.
According to market analysts, the markets will remain under sustained selling pressure.
“Global risk appetite deteriorates following the widening Israel-US-Iran conflict across the region.
The primary external driver influencing Indian markets today is the sharp rise in crude oil. As a major oil-importing nation, India is particularly vulnerable to sustained increases in energy prices. Higher crude not only inflates the country’s import bill but also widens the current account deficit and fuels domestic inflationary pressures. This, in turn, complicates the monetary policy outlook and dampens corporate margin expectations, especially for sectors heavily dependent on fuel inputs,” says R Ponmudi, a senior market analyst and CEO, Enrich Money.
He added that Volatility indicators reflect the unease, with India VIX hovering near the 17 mark, signalling elevated hedging activity and choppy price action.
The surge in oil prices has also exerted downward pressure on the Indian rupee, which is hovering near record low levels against the US dollar. Currency weakness amplifies imported inflation risks and may further weigh on foreign investor sentiment.
Global equity markets have responded negatively to the geopolitical escalation, with Asian peers trading lower and U.S. markets reflecting elevated volatility. This broader risk aversion is expected to spill over into domestic equities. Foreign institutional investors, who have been sensitive to global macro shifts and currency movements, may remain cautious or continue trimming exposure in the near term. Domestic institutional investors could provide some support, but their buying interest may be selective rather than broad-based.
Technically, the Nifty and Sensex enter the session in a fragile position. The recent correction had already brought indices closer to important support zones, and a gap-down opening increases the risk of further downside if those levels fail to hold.
Market participants will closely monitor whether initial selling stabilizes after the first hour of trade or accelerates into a deeper intraday decline. Volatility is expected to remain elevated throughout the session, with wide price swings likely as traders react to global cues and commodity price movements in real time.
Sectorally, energy stocks could see mixed reactions. Upstream oil producers may benefit from higher crude realisations, while oil marketing companies could face margin pressure if elevated prices persist without corresponding adjustments in retail fuel pricing. Aviation stocks may come under stress due to rising aviation turbine fuel costs, which directly impact operating expenses. Automobile manufacturers and other fuel-sensitive industries could also see pressure as investors reassess demand and cost assumptions.
On the other hand, defensive segments such as select large-cap technology and pharmaceutical companies may display relative resilience if investors rotate toward earnings stability and export-oriented businesses. A weaker rupee can support IT services exporters by improving revenue realisations in dollar terms, although global growth concerns could temper enthusiasm. Financial stocks will be closely watched, as banks remain pivotal to index direction; however, concerns about inflation, liquidity conditions, and foreign outflows may cap upside attempts in the near term.
Broader market participation is expected to remain uneven. While certain small- and micro-cap stocks have shown pre-market activity, liquidity risks in such counters are elevated during volatile sessions. Investors are likely to prioritise quality and balance sheet strength over speculative momentum plays. Given the confluence of geopolitical risk, commodity inflation, and currency weakness, the tone of the market is defensive rather than opportunistic at the start of the day.