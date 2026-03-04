Rupee plumbs to new record low of 92.32 as Iran war escalates

MUMBAI: The rupee has plumbed new lows, crossing past the sensitive 92-mark dollar for the first time Wednesday, though likely central bank intervention curbed further losses in Asia's worst-performing currency for the second year on trot, as the escalating Middle East war pummelled global markets and all other asset classes but set the crude oil on fire having rallied more than 13% since Saturday. The domestic market closed with deep cuts for the second day with the indices losing over 3.25% each in just two days since the war began, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 4 bps to 6.717%.

The rupee fell to 92.32, down about 0.91% or 72 paise in one of the largest single-day drops in recent months, eclipsing its previous record low of 91.9875 hit in January. The rupee, which has lost more than 2.6% so far this year on the back of losing 4.9% in the previous year, opened 50 paise down from previous close of 91.68 and went on to lose more ground till the central bank intervened, preventing more losses and helping it close at 92.15—still a new record low.

And analysts don’t see this is the end but say the unit crossing the 93 level is not very far as blamed the raging war and the resultant spike in crude have left investors scrambling towards safe-haven assets such as the dollar and gold, as the main pains for the rupee.

Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, told TNIE that the rupee is pressured mainly by the sharp rise in global crude prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.