Services sector growth moderates in February, but international sales expand

MUMBAI: Services sector growth saw a slight moderation in February with the monthly sectoral PMI easing to 58.1 amid slower new order growth which hit a 13-month low and rising inflation for inputs that rose to a two-and-a-half-year high.

According to the HSBC India services PMI, growth moderated to 58.1 in the reporting month from 58.5 in January, indicating a slower pace of expansion as new order growth slowed to a 13-month low due to rising competition, but international sales saw a notable increase.

Another negative was the steep rise in input and output price inflation, with service companies passing on higher expenses for food and labour to customers, the survey, compiled by S&P Global, said Wednesday. It added that despite rising inflation, business confidence in the services sector climbed to a one-year high as companies aimed to broaden their market presence.

Meanwhile, the survey said the composite PMI output index rose to 58.9 in February, reflecting the fastest pace of private sector activity growth in three months, driven by strong manufacturing momentum.

In the purchasing managers' index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

"The seasonally adjusted services PMI business activity index also eased to 58.1 in February from 58.5 in January, signalling another month of robust expansion in the sector. While new order growth slowed to a 13-month low amid rising competition, service providers saw a notable pick-up in international sales and responded with increased hiring to meet operational needs," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief economist at HSBC India.

According to the survey, greater client enquiries and marketing efforts supported sales at some units, while a few companies suggested that an increasingly competitive environment dampened growth.