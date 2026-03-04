West Asia conflict: Dubai's thriving real estate market to take hit as attacks impact 'safe' image

Dubai’s booming property market faces significant challenges due to the intensifying conflict in West Asia. Following the joint US-Israeli airstrikes against Iran on Saturday, the global hub has seen repeated Iranian missile and drone barrages. The attacks, which recently led to a massive fire near the American consulate, have impacted Dubai’s long-standing image as a premier safe destination for residents and investors worldwide.

Morgan Owen, Managing Director - Middle East & North Africa, ANAROCK Group, said that investors focused on Dubai may slow-pace any immediate plays in the city's real estate market for a brief time to assess the larger picture.

Giving an illustration, he stated that after the terrorist attacks in Mumbai in 2008, the city's real estate market suffered a brief slowdown in sales, and marginal but temporary price revisions. However, it bounced back within a few months because of strong economic fundamentals and renewed investor confidence.

“While Dubai's real estate sector may also see short-term risk perceptions, its robust fundamentals remain intact and will continue to draw investments in the future,” said Owen.

Dubai’s real estate market has shown significant growth over the last decade, recovering from a downturn in the mid-2010s to achieve record transaction volumes and values, driven by investor influx and policy support. Official data from the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and related reports highlight surges in prices, sales and investments.