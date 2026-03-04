West Asia conflict: Dubai's thriving real estate market to take hit as attacks impact 'safe' image

Dubai’s booming property market faces significant challenges due to the intensifying conflict in West Asia. Following the joint US-Israeli airstrikes against Iran on Saturday, the global hub has seen repeated Iranian missile and drone barrages. The attacks, which recently led to a massive fire near the American consulate, have impacted Dubai’s long-standing image as a premier safe destination for residents and investors worldwide.
Morgan Owen, Managing Director - Middle East & North Africa, ANAROCK Group, said that investors focused on Dubai may slow-pace any immediate plays in the city's real estate market for a brief time to assess the larger picture.
Giving an illustration, he stated that after the terrorist attacks in Mumbai in 2008, the city's real estate market suffered a brief slowdown in sales, and marginal but temporary price revisions. However, it bounced back within a few months because of strong economic fundamentals and renewed investor confidence.
“While Dubai's real estate sector may also see short-term risk perceptions, its robust fundamentals remain intact and will continue to draw investments in the future,” said Owen.
Dubai’s real estate market has shown significant growth over the last decade, recovering from a downturn in the mid-2010s to achieve record transaction volumes and values, driven by investor influx and policy support. Official data from the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and related reports highlight surges in prices, sales and investments.
Dubai’s real estate sector achieved its strongest performance to date in 2025, with over 270,000 transactions worth AED 917 billion ($250 billion), up 20% year on year.
A senior official at a leading real estate firm in Dubai said that the current top priority for them and the authority is the safety of people. He noted a sharp drop in sales inquiries since Saturday, with the firm’s outlook now depending entirely on the conflict’s duration.“Buyers are scouring for bargains amid this volatility and anticipate major price cuts, which may not materialise,” the executive said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
For Indian investors, Dubai’s real estate market has become a major investment centre owing to double-digit price appreciation and higher rental yields.
“Indians and other NRIs make up one of Dubai's biggest groups of buyers, accounting for about 10% of sales in 2025. They are drawn to the high returns and low taxes…Once things get clearer, activity picks up again strongly. If macro-economic geopolitical uncertainty lasts for another 4-8 weeks but local employment, credit, and flight connections stay strong, it is reasonable to expect that many of the deals that are currently on hold to go through in the next quarter – albeit, in some cases, with re-pricing,” said Owen.
Tensions in West Asia escalated after US and Israeli forces targeted key Iranian sites over the weekend, resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran swiftly responded with a barrage of ballistic missiles aimed at Israeli cities and important Middle East hubs such as Dubai, Kuwait and Bahrain.