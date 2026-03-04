West Asia war jolts India’s farms as Maharashtra exports take a hit

According to reports, the primary disruption has occurred along maritime and air cargo routes connecting India to Gulf ports and airports. Heightened security risks, insurance complications and rerouting of vessels have led to delays in shipments and, in some cases, suspension of bookings. Refrigerated containers loaded with perishable produce are piling up at ports, while exporters struggle to secure alternative routes at viable costs. For highly perishable items such as grapes and bananas, even a delay of a few days can significantly erode quality and market value, turning potential profits into losses.

Air freight, often used for faster movement of high-value perishables, has also been affected. Exporters relying on regional airports to ship smaller but premium consignments report cancellations and uncertainty over flight schedules. With limited cargo space and rising freight rates, many shipments have been postponed indefinitely. The knock-on effect has been immediate in wholesale markets back home, where excess supply and limited export channels have driven prices down sharply.

Farmers who had invested heavily in inputs, packaging and cold-chain logistics now face a difficult choice. They can divert produce to the domestic market, where prices are significantly lower due to oversupply, or continue to bear the cost of storage in the hope that export channels reopen soon. Cold storage can extend shelf life, but it comes at a cost that steadily eats into margins. Smaller growers and trader-exporters, who often operate on tight credit cycles, are particularly vulnerable to prolonged disruptions.

The crisis highlights the structural dependence of Maharashtra’s horticulture sector on stable trade routes to West Asia. Over the years, exporters have cultivated strong relationships with buyers in the Gulf, relying on predictable transit times and consistent demand patterns. When those supply chains are disrupted by geopolitical shocks, the repercussions cascade rapidly through the value chain, affecting farmers, transporters, packaging units and port operators alike.

There is also concern about the longer-term implications if instability persists. Buyers in overseas markets may turn to alternative suppliers if Indian shipments become unreliable, potentially weakening market share built over decades. Rebuilding that trust can be time-consuming and costly. At the same time, rising freight and insurance premiums may reduce the competitiveness of Indian produce even after routes reopen, squeezing margins further.

The state and central governments are monitoring the situation and engaging with exporters to assess the extent of the damage. Discussions are under way on possible measures to ease logistical bottlenecks and provide support to affected traders. However, policy responses can only partially mitigate a crisis driven by international conflict. Ultimately, a sustained recovery in Maharashtra’s fruit and vegetable exports depends on the restoration of stable maritime and air corridors.

For now, growers and exporters remain in a holding pattern, watching developments in West Asia with growing anxiety. The episode serves as a stark reminder that agricultural prosperity in one region can be deeply intertwined with political stability in another. In a globalised trade environment, even farmers far from the conflict zone can find their livelihoods shaped by events unfolding thousands of kilometres away.