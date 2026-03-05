India–West Asia airfares soar up to fourfold as war risks disrupt aviation costs

At the same time, aviation turbine fuel prices have climbed in response to volatility in global energy markets. The conflict has heightened concerns about disruptions to oil shipments from the Gulf, pushing up crude prices and, by extension, jet fuel costs. Fuel typically accounts for a large portion of airline operating expenses, and any sustained increase can quickly translate into higher ticket prices, especially on international routes.

Operational challenges have added further pressure. Several airlines have been forced to reroute flights to avoid airspace considered unsafe due to the conflict. These longer flight paths increase fuel consumption and extend travel times, while also complicating scheduling for airlines that must adjust aircraft rotations and crew assignments. In some cases, airlines have reduced flight frequencies or temporarily suspended certain services, tightening seat availability and driving fares higher.

The impact is particularly significant for India because of the heavy passenger traffic between the country and West Asia. Millions of Indian workers live in Gulf countries and rely on regular air connectivity to travel for work, family visits and emergencies. The region is also a major transit hub for long-haul flights connecting India with Europe and North America, meaning disruptions there can ripple across broader international travel networks.

Travel agencies report that the surge in fares is already affecting passenger behaviour. Many travellers are delaying non-essential trips or searching for alternative routes through other international hubs in an attempt to avoid the steep price increases. However, with limited alternatives and strong demand for travel between India and the Gulf, options remain constrained.

The situation also highlights how geopolitical tensions can quickly disrupt the aviation sector, which is highly sensitive to shifts in fuel prices, insurance costs and airspace availability. Unlike other industries, airlines operate within a complex web of international regulations and safety considerations, meaning even distant conflicts can force rapid operational adjustments.

For the Indian aviation market, the developments come at a time when international travel demand had been steadily recovering and expanding. Airlines had been adding capacity on Gulf routes to cater to strong passenger demand and growing economic ties between India and West Asian countries. The current disruption, however, threatens to temporarily reverse that momentum by increasing costs for both airlines and passengers.

Whether fares remain elevated will largely depend on how long the geopolitical tensions persist and whether aviation insurers and regulators adjust their risk assessments. If the conflict continues or spreads, airlines may be forced to maintain higher ticket prices to offset rising operating costs. On the other hand, any easing of tensions could quickly stabilise insurance premiums and flight operations, allowing fares to gradually return to normal levels.

For now, the surge in ticket prices serves as a reminder of the aviation sector’s vulnerability to geopolitical shocks. As airlines navigate higher insurance costs, volatile fuel prices and shifting flight routes, travellers between India and West Asia are likely to continue bearing the financial impact of a crisis unfolding thousands of kilometres away in the skies they must cross.