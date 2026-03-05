Passenger vehicle sales likely to cool in FY27 despite surge after GST cut
Passenger vehicle (PV) sales growth may moderate to 3-5% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the upcoming financial year 2026-2027 due to a high base effect and pull-forward in replacement demand, according to a report by India Ratings and Research. This assumption comes despite car sales continuing to clock double-digit growth since the revision of the goods and services tax (GST) in September last year.
Earlier, ratings agency ICRA estimated PV volumes to grow at 4-6% in FY27. ICRA had stated that the automotive industry would witness a normalisation in wholesale volume growth in FY27, following a period of elevated growth in the second half of FY26, driven largely by post-GST reform factors and favourable rural demand sentiments.
Despite a weak growth forecast, demand for PVs remains high. PV sales in the first 11 months of FY26 grew at nearly 12% to 4,250,900 units, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Thursday.
India Ratings and Research noted that automobile growth could be tempered in the second half of FY27 as the pull-forward in replacement demand triggered by GST 2.0 implementation is expected to normalise. However, improved affordability, easing inflation, and enhanced rural liquidity are cited as ongoing positives for the sector. Two-wheeler sales are expected to grow 6%–8%, supported by better rural incomes, easier financing conditions and a sustained shift toward premium motorcycles and scooters.
Riding high on the momentum generated by the GST rate cut, retail auto sales grew by nearly 26% year-on-year in February 2026 to 24.09 lakh units, as per FADA. February 2026 turned out to be the best February ever for the automobile industry.
PV retails in February 2026 stood at 394,768 units, registering a strong 26.12% YoY growth while two-wheeler retails stood at 17,00,505 units last month, up 25.02% YoY. Commercial vehicle retail last month came at 100,820 units, up 28.89% YoY. Three-wheeler sales at 117,130 units and tractors at 89,418 units grew by 24.39% and 36.35% respectively.
FADA expects the near-term outlook (three months) to remain largely positive. For two-wheelers, the near-term support is likely to come from festivals, the marriage season, healthy agri-cash flows, improved rural sentiment and carry-forward bookings, though some dealers have flagged elections, supply-side issues and possible fuel price-led uncertainty arising out of global developments, stated FADA.
For PVs, FADA stated that March should remain strong on account of year-end buying, Navratri-led demand, low stocks and new product excitement, but April and May are expected to be more normal to soft as the seasonal lull, summer months and demand pause after the festive push may come into play, it added.
“Overall, the next three months still appear cautiously optimistic—the growth momentum is intact, but compared to the sharper optimism seen earlier, the survey now indicates that the industry may gradually move from a phase of strong rebound to a phase of more stable and calibrated growth,” said FADA.