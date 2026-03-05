Passenger vehicle sales likely to cool in FY27 despite surge after GST cut

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales growth may moderate to 3-5% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the upcoming financial year 2026-2027 due to a high base effect and pull-forward in replacement demand, according to a report by India Ratings and Research. This assumption comes despite car sales continuing to clock double-digit growth since the revision of the goods and services tax (GST) in September last year.

Earlier, ratings agency ICRA estimated PV volumes to grow at 4-6% in FY27. ICRA had stated that the automotive industry would witness a normalisation in wholesale volume growth in FY27, following a period of elevated growth in the second half of FY26, driven largely by post-GST reform factors and favourable rural demand sentiments.

Despite a weak growth forecast, demand for PVs remains high. PV sales in the first 11 months of FY26 grew at nearly 12% to 4,250,900 units, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Thursday.

India Ratings and Research noted that automobile growth could be tempered in the second half of FY27 as the pull-forward in replacement demand triggered by GST 2.0 implementation is expected to normalise. However, improved affordability, easing inflation, and enhanced rural liquidity are cited as ongoing positives for the sector. Two-wheeler sales are expected to grow 6%–8%, supported by better rural incomes, easier financing conditions and a sustained shift toward premium motorcycles and scooters.

Riding high on the momentum generated by the GST rate cut, retail auto sales grew by nearly 26% year-on-year in February 2026 to 24.09 lakh units, as per FADA. February 2026 turned out to be the best February ever for the automobile industry.