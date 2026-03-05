Rice exporters seek urgent relief as Iran crisis disrupts exports, shipping

NEW DELHI: Rice exporters have sought urgent government support to mitigate the impact of shipping disruptions triggered by the Iran crisis and instability across key maritime routes, according to a representation submitted by the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF).

The Federation, in its representation to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), said exporters are facing an acute shortage of containers, suspension or cancellation of vessel calls to the Middle East, and sharply higher logistics costs.

International freight rates have risen by an estimated 15-20 per cent, while war-risk surcharges and insurance premiums for Gulf-bound shipments have increased significantly.

Bunker fuel costs have also climbed, with marine fuel oil prices rising to around USD 580 per tonne from about USD 520, it said.

The disruptions have also weighed on domestic prices, with basmati rice prices falling about 7-10 per cent in the past 72 hours, intensifying working-capital pressures for exporters.