Russia remains India’s top crude supplier in February 2026; Saudi Arabia and Iraq gain momentum

Russia remained India’s leading crude supplier in February 2026, with state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) emerging as the largest buyer of Russian oil, importing 0.378 mb/d. According to commodity market analytics firm Kpler, India’s total crude imports in February stood at approximately 106 mb/d, with Russian crude contributing 1.042 mb/d to the total.

The second-largest supplier was Saudi Arabia, which significantly increased its shipments to 1.009 mb/d, while Iraq supplied 0.981 mb/d, making it the third-largest crude source for the month. Among other key exporters, the United Arab Emirates delivered 0.554 mb/d, marking a strong contribution compared to previous months. Imports from the United States stood at 0.216 mb/d, while Nigeria supplied 0.211 mb/d.

In terms of companies, Nayara Energy imported 0.346 mb/d in February 2026, slightly lower than its 0.410 mb/d intake in January. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) increased its imports slightly to 0.166 mb/d, compared to 0.154 mb/d in January from Russia. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which had not imported Russian crude earlier, bought 0.125 mb/d, according to Kpler data. Meanwhile, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), and HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) did not import any Russian crude in either month.

India imports nearly 88% of its crude oil requirements from around 41 countries. Following pressure from the U.S. and sanctions on two of its top suppliers, India significantly reduced its imports from Russia. It has now shifted toward traditional West Asian suppliers, increasing imports from Iraq and Saudi Arabia over the past three months. This was evident in February 2026 imports from Iraq, IOC increased imports to 0.465 mb/d, maintaining its position as the largest importer from the country. RIL’s imports declined to 0.163 mb/d, while HPCL remained steady at 0.140 mb/d. BPCL imported 0.070 mb/d, and Nayara Energy reported no imports. Meanwhile, MRPL and HMEL increased their imports to 0.070 mb/d and 0.071 mb/d, respectively.

India’s crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia in February 2026 showed strong contributions from both private and public refiners. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was the largest importer, buying 0.364 mb/d, up from 0.251 mb/d in January 2026. IOC imported 0.186 mb/d, slightly lower than its January intake of 0.193 mb/d, showing a marginal decline.

BPCL brought in 0.140 mb/d, down from 0.162 mb/d in January. MRPL increased imports significantly to 0.110 mb/d, compared to 0.065 mb/d in January. HPCL did not import any Saudi crude in February, versus 0.067 mb/d in January. Meanwhile, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) sharply raised imports to 0.136 mb/d, up from 0.036 mb/d in January. Nayara Energy did not import any Saudi crude in either month.