Stock markets rebound in early trade tracking rally in global peers

MUMBAI: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back in early trade on Thursday tracking a rebound in global equities, after facing heavy losses in the past few trading sessions due to the conflict in West Asia.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 550.27 points to 79,666.46 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 171.45 points to 24,651.95.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro were among the major gainers.

HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 2.86 per cent to USD 83.73 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi rebounded sharply and jumped 10 per cent.