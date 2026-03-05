Walking a different path, SBI on hiring spree as fresh intakes cross 18,000 this fiscal

MUMBAI: At a time when most other banks, especially those in the private sector, are cutting hiring, and instead deploying more technology tools, especially artificial intelligence, the nation’s largest lender State Bank of India is on hiring mode. The bank has inducted close to 5,800 junior associates in the current quarter, and a total over 18,000 so far this fiscal. Moreover, the bank, which handles a fifth of the industry-wide assets and liabilities, will be adding at least 16,000 new hands every year over the course of the next five years.

While many banks are using AI and Gen-AI tools for KYC verifications, customer interface and loans and a host of other jobs, incorporating more complex functions such as risk assessment and compliance, customer onboarding, and borrower lifecycle maintenance, SBI's hiring shows that human interface is still needed in the financial services space.

“The induction of the fresh talent pool (of 18,000 recruits this fiscal so far out of over 9 lakh applicants) underscores our sustained commitment to strengthening frontline capabilities and elevating customer experience nationwide at the branch level," said chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty.

“As we chart our path to doubling our total business to Rs 200 trillion over the next five to six years, we intend to onboard around 16,000 employees annually to power this growth journey. By building a future-ready, digitally-skilled workforce, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering superior, technology-led banking experience with trust and consistency,” he added.

Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley earlier in the day said it is culling 2,500 positions or 3% of its worldwide headcount as part of AI adoption. The layoffs will affect several divisions including investment banking, trading, and asset management both both front-office and support roles, although client-facing financial advisers are expected to be largely spared.

It may be noted that call-centre automation was the first wave of tech adoption by banks. The second leg got regulatory acceleration when the Reserve Bank had last August issued a document allowing banks to adopt AI in their internal workflows. Industry sources said the banking industry is showing increasing confidence in AI.

Recently, one of the largest private sector lenders told TNIE that their hiring focus is primarily on the sales side as most of the internal workflow such as credit risk assessments for smaller loans, entire KYC verification, and customer onboarding among others are almost fully automated. Hiring is still happening at the sales and to some extent marketing fronts, he added.

The largest non-bank Bajaj Finance had said in the December quarter earnings that it had disbursed close to Rs 1,600 crore of new loans during the quarter using AI-led call centres.