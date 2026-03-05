West Asia conflict raises cost pressures for Indian firms: Crisil

MUMBAI: If the ongoing war on Iran and its counter attacks on its neighbours and the resultant uncertainties persist or escalate, there could be adverse impact on sectors such as fertilisers, diamond polishing, travel operators, airlines and basmati rice exporters, given their direct exposure to the region.

If the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues for longer, the impact on energy prices will be too high for downstream industries that dependent on LNG and crude oil, Crisil Ratings has warned in two separate reports Thursday.

Countries affected by the war are Israel, Iran, the UAE, Oman, Yemen, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan. Of these, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia are under Iranian attacks, the others are under Israeli fire.

While we depend as much as 20.1% of imports from the affected six Middle Eastern countries in the first three quarters of this fiscal at Rs 1,016,951 crore, (for full FY25 this was 21.5% or Rs 1,308,611 crore), our exports to the region was 15% in FY25 at Rs 5,54,705 crore but rose in percentage terms to 15.1% in the nine months of this fiscal at Rs 4,35,381 crore, Crisisl said quoting the commerce ministry data.

While our imports are primarily crude, petroleum products and LNG, our exports consists primarily of basmati rice, fertilisers, and rough/polished diamonds, as well as some capital goods and spices. Furthermore, various services sectors, including airlines and travel operators, also have significant direct and indirect exposure to the region.

While crude prices shot up over 14% since the war began and is inching towards $84/barrel mark today, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, saw the liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices shootng up over 2.5 times from $10/MMBtu to $24–25/MMBtu as the supply chain is disrupted after Qatar, the largest LNG supplier from the region, has declared force majeure on deliveries following a halt in production at its Ras Laffan facility that was damaged by Iranian missile strikes.