Banks cut microfinance book drastically, loan share plunges 33.6% in Q3

MUMBAI: With the bad loan trouble continuing to linger, the share of the microfinance pie has steeply declined, led by banks, which saw their share plunging by 33.6% in Q3. They were followed by small finance banks whose share fell by 12%, MFIs by 11.9%, and non-banks by 9.7%, pulling down the overall industry loan book by 7.3% to Rs 3,14,728 crore in the third quarter from the September period and by 18.3% on-year.

The industry body MFIN said the lower rate of fresh loan disbursals shows that the industry is getting out of the woods finally, saying the slipping portfolio numbers do not show two things -- the rate of decline has been arrested to a large extent and the fall is accentuated by an around 5% shift from MFIs to retail portfolios in Q3, with the majority of this shift driven by banks.

During the third quarter, MFIs controlled 42.1% of the market, making them the largest lenders in the microfinance sector, followed by banks at 26.7%, while small finance banks and non-banks make up the remaining portfolio, MFIN said Friday in its quarterly report.

Banks hold the second largest share with total loan outstanding of Rs 83,905 crore or 26.7% of the total micro-credit universe. SFBs have a total loan amount outstanding of Rs 55,187 crore with a total share of 17.5%. NBFCs account for another 12.5% and other MFIs account for 1.2% of the universe.

The total portfolio includes those 180 days plus delinquent assets portfolio of Rs 53,551 crore.

The decline in portfolio has also led to a substantial fall in the number of clients being served, with around 50 lakh clients having lost access to formal finance.