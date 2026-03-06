Centre asks ports to allow storage of cargo bound for West Asia, consider waiving charges

The Ministry of Shipping, Ports and Waterways has asked ports to allow temporary storage of Middle East-bound cargo as transshipment, and consider waivers or reductions in port charges during the crisis period. The Director General of Shipping, India’s statutory maritime authority, will hold a meeting with ship owners, cargo owners and charterers on Friday

Ports have been advised to allow cargo meant for the Middle East to be stored as transshipment cargo during the affected period. Port authorities have also been instructed to allocate additional storage space where necessary to accommodate the build-up of such cargo until normal shipping schedules resume.

The directive also asks ports to facilitate berthing of ad-hoc call vessels that may arrive to drop off or pick up Middle East-bound transshipment cargo. This measure is intended to provide operational flexibility to shipping lines and exporters facing schedule disruptions.

The government has asked the ports to “expeditiously facilitate 'Back to Town' movement of export cargo lying in port premises in co-ordination with Customs and provide priority handling for perishable cargo to prevent deterioration.”