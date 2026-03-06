Digital fraud: RBI ups compensation to 85% with cap of Rs 25,000 for first loss

MUMBAI: The RBI has issued amended directions proposing stronger safeguards for customers facing digital fraud by increasing the compensation percentage to 85 but capping the absolute pay-out at Rs 25,000 for the first instance. The new directions will be effective July 1.

Issuing the third draft amendment direction, 2026, under the central bank’s ‘responsible business conduct’ framework, the RBI said Friday that the new rules primarily protect bank customers from fraud in digital banking transactions, including UPI payments, Internet banking, mobile banking, debit/credit card transactions and ATM transactions.

“The draft directions, revising earlier rules on limiting customer liability for unauthorised electronic banking transactions, will apply to transactions carried out on or after July 1, 2026, and cover commercial banks excluding small finance banks, payments banks, regional rural banks and local area banks,” said the draft rules.

RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra had said on February 6 that the central bank will pay 70% of the small value money or up to Rs 25,000 lost in fraudulent transactions without any questions being asked to the customer for first time instances. The remaining 30% will be equally shared by the customer (15%) and the bank to ensure all parties have skin in the game.

Under the new compensation rules, the RBI will offer 85% of the loss or a maximum of Rs 25,000 per victim. For instance, if your loss is Rs 20,000, you will get Rs 17,000 in compensation or 85%; or if your loss is Rs 50,000, you will get only Rs 25,000 or 50% of the loss. That means the less the loss, more will be the compensation.

According to RBI data, banks reported 13,469 fraud cases related to card and Internet-based transactions in fiscal 2025, involving losses of Rs 520 crore, much lower than the 29,080 cases and losses of Rs 1,457 crore in the previous financial year.

“Introducing a framework to compensate customers up to an amount of Rs 25,000 for losses incurred in fraudulent transactions,” the governor said, adding this will be done asking no questions including whether the affected customer has shared the OTP or not.

“Even if the customer has shared the OTP and if the incidence of fraud was first time,” the customer is eligible for the compensation, less than 15% of the total loss,” the governor clarified. The governor further said a vast majority to the tune 65% of the digital frauds are worth less than Rs 55,000. The money will come from the depositor education fund of the central bank which is worth over Rs 85,000 crore and interest.

Proposing a compensation mechanism for small digital banking frauds, the RBI said, “If a customer lost up to Rs 50,000 in a genuine fraudulent electronic transaction, she may receive 85% of the net loss or up to Rs 25,000, whichever is lower, for the first instance."

The RBI added, “To qualify for the compensation, the fraud must be reported to both the bank and the National Cyber Crime portal or helpline (1930) within five days. For smaller losses, most of the compensation will be paid by the Reserve Bank, with smaller contributions from the customer’s bank and the beneficiary bank. If money is later recovered, compensation will be recalculated accordingly.”