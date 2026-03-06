Elon Musk defends tweets in lawsuit alleging they caused Twitter stock to fall before acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk continued to defend his actions in the months leading up to his 2022 purchase of Twitter in court Thursday as he faces a class action lawsuit claiming he misled investors and caused them to lose millions of dollars.

The civil trial in San Francisco centres on a class-action lawsuit filed just before Musk took control of Twitter, a social media service he renamed X, in October 2022, six months after agreeing to buy the embattled company for USD 44 billion, or USD 54.20 per share.

The case, which represents Twitter shareholders who sold the stock between May 13 and Oct 4, 2022, revolves around allegations that Musk violated federal securities laws while taking a series of calculated steps to drive down the company's stock price in an attempt to either blow up the deal or wrangle a lower sales price.

This includes Musk's claims about the number of bots on Twitter. Taking the stand for the second day, Musk continued to double down on his assertion that Twitter had a much higher number of fake and spam accounts than the 5 per cent it disclosed in regulatory filings.