Flipkart cuts 400-500 jobs after performance review; Amazon also cuts robotics jobs

Flipkart has asked around 400–500 employees to leave the company this year following its annual performance review process, according to people familiar with the matter. The job cuts account for roughly 3–4% of the Walmart-owned e-commerce company’s workforce of about 20,000 people.

The exits are higher than Flipkart’s usual practice of letting go 1–2% of employees each year as part of routine performance management. Sources said more staff than usual were placed on performance improvement plans this year, with some receiving the lowest ratings in their annual reviews and subsequently being asked to leave.

Responding to media queries, Flipkart said the process was part of its regular evaluation system. “Flipkart conducts regular performance reviews aligned with clearly defined expectations. As part of this process, a small percentage of employees may transition from the organisation. We are supporting affected employees with transition support,” the company said in a statement to media.

The development comes as the company prepares for a potential initial public offering and continues to reshape its workforce structure. Over the past two years, Flipkart has also streamlined its senior leadership team, reducing the number of senior vice presidents while selectively hiring executives for specialised roles.

Meanwhile, Amazon has also cut at least 100 white-collar jobs recently, affecting staff in its robotics division. The company confirmed on Tuesday that it had laid off employees in the unit responsible for designing warehouse automation systems, including robots used in fulfilment centres.

Amazon said it regularly reviews its organisational structure to ensure teams are positioned to innovate and serve customers effectively, but it did not disclose the exact number of jobs cut.

The layoffs follow a larger wave of job reductions announced earlier. Since October, Amazon has eliminated around 30,000 corporate roles across the company, including about 16,000 jobs cut in January.

The robotics cuts also come after Amazon halted development of a robotic arm project called “Blue Jay”, which was designed to help warehouse workers pick multiple items at once in smaller spaces.