Govt asks ports to allow storage of Middle East-bound cargoes, consider charge waivers

The Ministry of Shipping, Ports and Waterways has asked ports to allow temporary storage of Middle East-bound cargo as transhipment, and consider waivers or reductions in port charges during the crisis period. The Director General of Shipping, India’s statutory maritime authority, will hold a meeting with ship owners, cargo owners and charterers on Friday

Ports have been advised to allow cargoes meant for the Middle East to be stored as transhipment cargoes during the affected period. Port authorities have also been instructed to allocate additional storage space where necessary to accommodate the build-up of such cargoes until normal shipping schedules resume.

The directive also asks ports to facilitate berthing of ad-hoc call vessels that may arrive to drop off or pick up Middle East-bound transhipment cargoes. This measure is intended to provide operational flexibility to shipping lines and exporters facing schedule disruptions.

The government has asked the ports to “ expeditiously facilitate 'Back to Town' movement of export cargo lying in port premises in co-ordination with Customs and provide priority handling for perishable cargo to prevent deterioration.”

Freighters and exporters have repeatedly flagged concerns regarding losses incurred due to perishable items being stuck. Moreover, several exporters and freighters said that surged storage charges at terminals, demurrage levied by shipping lines, and port-related charges have been skyrocketing as cargo remained stationary.

The government asked the port to consider requests from users regarding the reduction, waiver or remission of certain charges during the crisis period, though specific decisions would be taken on a case-by-case basis.

Port authorities have been directed to coordinate closely with agencies such as Customs, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and other relevant bodies to ensure the timely implementation of the measures.