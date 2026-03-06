Govt asks refiners to ramp up LPG output as Iran-Israel war disrupts supply

The government on Friday asked Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to ramp up LPG production in the country after supplies were impacted due to the ongoing Israel-Iran war in West Asia.

The war, which has entered its seventh day, has disrupted the movement of cargoes through the vital Strait of Hormuz — a key chokepoint that accounts for nearly 20% of the world’s crude supply. For India, the disruption has not only affected crude shipments but also the supply of cooking gas, as around 85% of LPG imports pass through this route.

To ensure smooth domestic supply, the government also invoked an emergency order issued under powers derived from the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 (popularly called ESMA). The order directs all oil refining companies operating in India to maximise LPG production.

The order says refiners must use all available propane and butane to produce Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and supply it only to the three public sector oil marketing companies — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

It also states that refiners cannot use propane or butane to make petrochemical products or other downstream derivatives, and must prioritise LPG production instead.

“All Public sector OMCs shall ensure that LPG so procured is supplied/marketed solely to consumers of domestic LPG only,” reads the order.