Sebi allows voluntary debit freeze facility for mutual fund investors

MUMBAI: To ensure the digital security of mutual fund investments, the markets watchdog Sebi has introduced a voluntary debit freeze facility for mutual fund investors across demat and non-demat folios.

Sebi said the proposed facility will be effective from April 30 and is aimed at ensuring that no units are debited from mutual fund folios until they are unlocked.

"It is decided that a voluntary debit freeze facility be introduced for mutual fund investors across demat and non-demat (ie statement of account) folios to ensure that no units shall be debited from such folios till the time they are unlocked," Sebi said in its circular.

In the first phase, the facility to lock the folio will be provided to mutual fund investors by the registrar and transfer agents through the MF central platform.