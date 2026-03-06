Uber launches intercity bus ticket booking in India through AbhiBus partnership

BENGALURU: Uber has launched intercity bus ticket booking on its app in India, its first global rollout of the service, through a partnership with Ixigo-owned AbhiBus to offer long-distance bus travel bookings.

The new feature allows riders across the country to search, plan and book intercity bus journeys directly through the Uber app. With this launch, Uber is expanding its Intercity travel portfolio, which already includes city-to-city car rides.

The company has partnered with AbhiBus, the bus ticketing business of Ixigo, for its first supply integration. Through this collaboration, Uber users will gain access to AbhiBus’s network of bus operators and routes.

To mark the launch, Uber is offering promotional discounts to riders. Users can avail a 25% discount, up to Rs 200, on their first Uber Intercity Bus booking, followed by a 10% discount, up to Rs 100, on their next three rides.