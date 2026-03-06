Uber launches intercity bus ticket booking in India through AbhiBus partnership

BENGALURU: Uber has launched intercity bus ticket booking on its app in India, its first global rollout of the service, through a partnership with Ixigo-owned AbhiBus to offer long-distance bus travel bookings.
The new feature allows riders across the country to search, plan and book intercity bus journeys directly through the Uber app. With this launch, Uber is expanding its Intercity travel portfolio, which already includes city-to-city car rides.
The company has partnered with AbhiBus, the bus ticketing business of Ixigo, for its first supply integration. Through this collaboration, Uber users will gain access to AbhiBus’s network of bus operators and routes.
To mark the launch, Uber is offering promotional discounts to riders. Users can avail a 25% discount, up to Rs 200, on their first Uber Intercity Bus booking, followed by a 10% discount, up to Rs 100, on their next three rides.
Praveen Neppalli Naga, Chief Technology Officer at Uber, said, “India is one of Uber’s most important innovation hubs globally. Teams here are building technologies that power Uber’s next phase of growth worldwide. The launch of Intercity Bus ticketing reflects how products incubated in India are shaping our global roadmap, while expanding choice for riders through a trusted, reliable Uber experience.”
Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, said improved highways and road connectivity are making long-distance road travel easier across the country.
The service will include safety features such as real-time location sharing, a 24x7 safety helpline and trip support for riders.