West Asia conflict: Rs 19 lakh crore wiped out from Indian market in five sessions

Investors have lost nearly Rs 19 lakh crore in the past five trading sessions with India’s equity benchmark indices – NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex – falling up to 4%. The market capitalisation (m-cap) of all BSE-listed firms has come down from Rs 468.28 lakh crore to Rs 449.35 lakh crore in the past one week. The Sensex has shed 3,329 points while the Nifty has shed 1,046 points during this period.

Domestic equities came under pressure last Friday amid rising tensions and have since plummeted following a full-blown escalation on Saturday, when US and Israeli forces targeted key Iranian sites in West Asia.

Investors’ sentiments took a hit as a crisis in the Gulf region is always expected to lift crude oil prices. The fears have intensified after shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries 20% of global oil and 40% of India's crude imports, saw a near halt as the conflict continued, raising fresh fears of disruptions to global oil supplies.

This has already pushed Brent crude above the $85 per barrel range, while US crude surged 8.5% to $81, marking its largest single-day jump since 2020. Given that India is a key importer of oil, higher crude prices are a key macro headwind for the country. This may exert pressure on inflation, currency stability and corporate margins, thereby impacting overall equity market sentiment.

Arun Patel, founder and partner at Arunasset Investment Services, said that Brent crude has surged from about $67 a month ago to around $84–85 now, a roughly 25% jump in just thirty days, embedding a clear war premium.