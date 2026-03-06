Will use every policy tool to support exporters, all international commitments to be met: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that the government will deploy all available policy tools, including the proposed Export Promotion Mission, to support exporters facing disruptions and rising uncertainties in global trade.

“We are in dialogue with the Ministry of Shipping and with all the shipping companies also and I do hope we will find resolution to this issue. We are working with them to see how that can be done. I can assure you this government stands with our industry,” said Goyal.

He emphasized that New Delhi remains committed to honour all international obligations related to the movement of goods and services, even as geopolitical tensions and logistical disruptions threaten supply chains.