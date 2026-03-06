Will use every policy tool to support exporters, all international commitments to be met: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that the government will deploy all available policy tools, including the proposed Export Promotion Mission, to support exporters facing disruptions and rising uncertainties in global trade.
“We are in dialogue with the Ministry of Shipping and with all the shipping companies also and I do hope we will find resolution to this issue. We are working with them to see how that can be done. I can assure you this government stands with our industry,” said Goyal.
He emphasized that New Delhi remains committed to honour all international obligations related to the movement of goods and services, even as geopolitical tensions and logistical disruptions threaten supply chains.
“We should continue to meet all the commitments that we have made to our buyers, whether in goods or services, and the government can use every policy tool and the Export Promotion Mission to support our exporters. I have already given some instructions and we will be formulating some ways to give comfort to our exporters,” added Goyal.
The discussions are focused on identifying ways to ease the burden on exporters, particularly in areas such as freight costs, logistics disruptions and delays in cargo movement. Authorities are also examining possible interventions that could help stabilise trade flows and ensure that export shipments continue without major interruptions.
Industry stakeholders have raised concerns over rising freight charges and uncertainty in shipping routes, prompting the government to step up engagement with logistics players and exporters.