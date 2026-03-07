Federal Bank to go it alone in wealth management business

MUMBAI: Federal Bank has decided to go it alone in the wealth management business that used to be run in association with Equirus Capital for the past seven years. The business will now be run by the bank itself through its Gift City unit.

Federal Bank entered the wealth management space seven years ago through an arrangement with Equirus Capital. The bank will continue to own an 8.69% stake in Equirus, which is primarily into equity broking.

Under the new arrangement, the business will be led by Virendra Somwanshi and will offer a curated suite of investment solutions such as fixed income, equities, mutual funds, and alternatives, the Kochi-headquartered bank said in a statement Saturday.

“The existing arrangement between Federal Bank and Equirus for wealth management services will be restructured but customers who currently avail wealth management services through the existing arrangement with Equirus will continue to do so without disruption under the current framework," the statement said.

The bank and Equirus will continue to collaborate to fulfill the investment needs of ultra high net worth individual customers by offering select products and services from the Equirus wealth management suite, the statement said.