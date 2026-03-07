In a first, SBI launches $500 million social loan facility for women's empowerment

MUMBAI: The nation’s largest lender State Bank of India has launched a maiden $500-million syndicated social term loan facility, focused exclusively on women’s empowerment. The facility, the largest gender-themed loan globally and the first in the country, has a green-shoe option, which means the bank is free to raise more than $500 million.

This syndicated loan is a milestone for SBI and the global ESG financing landscape, helping women’s financial empowerment by accelerating social impact to reduce the gender gap and contributing meaningfully to UN’s sustainable development goal 5, which deals with achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.

Announcing the social loan initiative, chairman CS Setty said, "This landmark social loan embodies our dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, with a sharp focus on creating opportunities for women. We believe that true progress depends not only on economic growth but also on our ability to drive positive social change, empower women, and build an inclusive society for all stakeholders.”