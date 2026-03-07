Meesho gets Rs 1,500 crore tax demand from Income Tax Dept for AY24

NEW DELHI: Bengaluru-based e-commerce platform Meesho Limited has received a tax demand of nearly Rs 1,500 crore from the Income Tax Department for the assessment year 2023–24, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The demand, amounting to Rs 1,499.73 crore including interest, arises from an assessment order issued under Section 143(3) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, along with a demand notice under Section 156. The order was issued by the Assessment Unit of the tax department on March 5, 2026, and was received by the company a day later.

According to the disclosure filed with stock exchanges, the tax authorities have made certain additions and adjustments to the income reported by the company while completing the assessment for the financial year relevant to AY24. However, Meesho said it does not agree with the observations and adjustments made in the order.

“The company is currently evaluating the assessment order and believes it has adequate legal and factual grounds to contest the same,” the filing said, adding that it is taking necessary steps to safeguard its interests.