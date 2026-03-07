Meesho gets Rs 1,500 crore tax demand from Income Tax Dept for AY24

NEW DELHI: Bengaluru-based e-commerce platform Meesho Limited has received a tax demand of nearly Rs 1,500 crore from the Income Tax Department for the assessment year 2023–24, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
The demand, amounting to Rs 1,499.73 crore including interest, arises from an assessment order issued under Section 143(3) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, along with a demand notice under Section 156. The order was issued by the Assessment Unit of the tax department on March 5, 2026, and was received by the company a day later.
According to the disclosure filed with stock exchanges, the tax authorities have made certain additions and adjustments to the income reported by the company while completing the assessment for the financial year relevant to AY24. However, Meesho said it does not agree with the observations and adjustments made in the order.
“The company is currently evaluating the assessment order and believes it has adequate legal and factual grounds to contest the same,” the filing said, adding that it is taking necessary steps to safeguard its interests.
The company also noted that it had received a similar demand notice for the previous assessment year (AY23). That matter is currently under litigation before the High Court of Karnataka, which had granted an interim stay on the earlier demand order on April 17, 2025. Details of that dispute were disclosed in the company’s prospectus filed in December 2025.
Meesho further said that the latest assessment order does not have any major adverse impact on its financial position, operations, or other activities at present.
The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, which require listed companies to inform exchanges about material regulatory developments.
Founded as a social commerce platform, Meesho has grown rapidly by focusing on small sellers, resellers and value-conscious consumers, particularly in tier-2 and smaller cities. The company went public recently and is among the prominent players in India’s fast-growing online retail ecosystem.