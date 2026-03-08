Phonepe’s non-core revenue share growing steadily, chipping in now around 14 per cent

PhonePe’s revenue rose over 40% year-on-year to Rs 7,114.9 crore in FY25 from Rs 5,064 crore in FY24. Net losses narrowed to Rs 1,727.4 crore even as total expenses stood at Rs 9,394 crore. Employee benefit expenses accounted for Rs 4,096.7 crore during the year, up from Rs 2,914.3 crore in FY23, representing a CAGR of 56.25% between fiscals 2023 and 2025.

In the first half of FY26, the company reported revenue of Rs 4,174.6 crore, compared with Rs 3,918.5 crore in the same period a year earlier. Merchant payments contributed 30.78% of revenue during the period, while co-lending, insurance and mutual fund distribution accounted for 11.55%, down a tad from the full year period of FY25 when it was around 14%.

PhonePe has been steadily expanding non-payment revenue streams in recent years. Revenue from co-lending and insurance distribution grew at a compound annual rate of 345.8%, rising from Rs 28 crore in FY23 to Rs 557.6 crore in FY25, according to its filing with SEBI.

The co-lending business, launched in March 2023, has seen strong traction, with loan disbursals reaching Rs 14,270 crore by September 2025. Since receiving an insurance broking licence in August 2021, the company has sold about 18.49 million policies till September 2025.

Beyond payments and lending, PhonePe has also expanded into stock broking, mutual fund distribution and marketplace services. Revenue from these businesses grew 156.7% to Rs 57.25 crore in FY25 from Rs 22.3 crore in FY24, mainly driven by commissions from asset management companies and stock broking activity.