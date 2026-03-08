Women and money: The unfinished journey of financial participation

Every year on International Women’s Day, the conversation returns to the same question - how far have Indian women progressed in shaping their own financial future? The data shows clear improvement in access to finance over the past three decades, but participation in wealth creation still remains limited.

Consider the economic transformation since 1991. India’s GDP has grown from less than $270 billion at the start of economic reforms to about $4 trillion in 2025. Many social and financial indicators for women have improved during this period—education levels have risen, fertility rates have fallen, and access to banking services has expanded significantly. Yet the gains in financial participation and wealth creation remain uneven.

One area that has seen visible progress is banking access. Today, around 89% of women in India have bank accounts, largely due to financial inclusion initiatives over the past two decades. Access to credit has also expanded rapidly. According to data from credit bureau CRIF High Mark, the number of women borrowers grew at 14.2% between December 2020 and December 2025, compared with 8.2% growth among men.

Women are also emerging as a major segment in business lending. By December 2025, 50.4% of new business loan volumes were taken by women, making them the largest borrower segment in that category. Women borrowers also have strong representation in several retail loan categories. They account for 43.5% of gold loans, 36.7% of education loans, and 32.2% of home loans.

Yet the numbers reveal a clear gap between borrowing and wealth creation. While women account for 50.4% of new business loan volumes, their share in the total value of loans sanctioned is only about 28%, indicating that average ticket sizes remain smaller.