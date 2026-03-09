Four IPOs worth over Rs 6,600 crore open this week

MUMBAI: Despite the blood bath in the market in the aftermath of the US-Israel war on Iran, and the resultant selloff by foreign investors, four IPOs are hitting the market this week, collectively seeking to mop up more than Rs 6,600 crore from primary share sales. At the same time another four issues are getting completed and are slated for market debut next week, indicating that the poor secondary market sentiment has not impact the investor interest in primary issues.

The total fund raising by these four new IPOs will be more than Rs 6,600 crore including three from the mainboard segment.

The biggest of the four is the share sale by infrastructure investment trust Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust's Rs 6,000-crore IPO which will be available for public subscription on March 11. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 99-100 a unit.

Next is the stainless-steel products maker Rajputana Stainless, which is opening the week with an Rs 255-crore issue on Monday, with a price band at Rs 116-122. The issue consists fresh issue of Rs 178.7 crore and an offer-for-sale worth Rs 76.25 crore.