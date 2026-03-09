Indian firms tighten cyber defences as West Asia tensions raise deepfake threat fears

As tensions rise in the Middle East, Indian companies are tightening their cyber defences, and NASSCOM warns that geopolitical crises can trigger cyber threats and disinformation.

The warning comes as organisations are already grappling with a surge in artificial intelligence-driven threats, including deepfakes and identity attacks.

NASSCOM has issued an advisory to member companies urging heightened vigilance as the geopolitical situation in parts of the Middle East evolves.

“While business operations currently remain stable, organisations are proactively reviewing contingency plans and strengthening resilience measures to mitigate potential disruptions should the situation evolve,” the advisory said.

Companies with operations or employees in the region are activating business continuity plans to ensure uninterrupted services. Measures include enabling work-from-home arrangements for employees in affected areas and monitoring the situation closely to ensure staff safety.

Technology firms are also reviewing the resilience of cloud and data infrastructure. Some are evaluating alternate routing options for cloud services and data centres to ensure that critical systems remain operational even if regional disruptions occur.

Travel advisories have also been issued internally. Because the Middle East is a major international transit hub, companies are advising employees to limit non-essential travel through the region and consider alternate routes where necessary.

Alongside operational preparedness, cybersecurity has become a central concern. Nasscom warned that periods of geopolitical uncertainty frequently coincide with coordinated cyber threats, infrastructure targeting and disinformation campaigns.