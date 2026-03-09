Sebi chief Pandey urges investors to remain calm amidst Iran storm

MUMBAI: Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has urged harried investors -- who have lost more than Rs 25 trillion of their wealth since the US-Israel war on Iran began 10 days ago -- not to panic but remain calm and avoid panic-driven decisions, saying strong domestic fundamentals have helped our markets remain resilient.

Global markets are also witnessing turbulence as the conflict has disrupted a key shipping route and triggered shocks in oil and gas supply as well as their prices, Pandey said while addressing an event to celebrate 30 years of the Nifty 50 index at the NSE here this evening.

“Investors should remain calm and avoid panic reactions,” he said, emphasising that while the country is affected by global developments, our domestic economic fundamentals remain strong.

“Amid such uncertainties, our fundamentals continue to remain strong, providing resilience. It is important not to panic at this moment, but to remain calm amidst this storm,” said Pandey, noting that the benchmark index has navigated several phases of uncertainty and global shocks while delivering long-term growth.

So far this year, the indices have corrected nearly 8%, largely due to global volatility and closed at an 11-month low today losing over 1.78% on the back of another 4.5% loss in the last four trading days since the war began on the last day of last month.

The Nifty 50 has recorded a compounded annual growth of around 11%, increasing nearly 25-fold since its inception 30 year ago, Pandey said, adding more than 40 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) now track the index, offering investors simple and cost-effective avenues to participate in the equity markets.