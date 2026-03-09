War-ravaged rupee bleeds to record closing low of 92.35

MUMBAI: The rupee cratered to an all-time closing low of 92.35 against the greenback Monday, shedding 53 paise or almost 0.70%, as crude global prices skyrocketed 28% earlier in the day to sniff at $120 a barrel, coupled with a strengthening dollar amidst the worsening conflict in the Middle East. Though crude retreated later in the day on talk of G7 countries planning to release reserve oils to global market to ease supply curbs, it left no breather for the harried currency.

For the rupee, the previous worst was on March 4 when it had for the first time plumbed below the 92-level, touching 92.32 intra-day. The rupee had lost 18 paise on Friday to close at 91.82.

The latest loss leaves the rupee down by 3.2% this year on the back of the 4.9% shave-off last year and it remains the worst Asian unit for the second year in a row.

Another pain for the rupee was the continuing rip-off of the domestic market by foreign investors, which led to the market losing 1.8% today on top of the 4.5% it lost since the Iran war began 10 days ago.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 92.32 and rose briefly to 92.15 but kept losing ground through the session before eventually settling at its all-time low of 92.35 (provisional), down 53 paise from its previous close.

Rising crude prices are the biggest risk for the domestic economy as it can lead to higher inflation, lower growth and higher current account deficit, say analysts. Being a net importer of oil -- shipping in as much as 85% of the fuel demand from outside -- the ongoing spike is a big threat to fiscal stability for the country.

Crude prices, which had risen 25% between February 27 when the war began and last Saturday, jumped as much as 28% earlier in the day—marking the biggest single-day rally in 40 years and crossed $119 a barrel. This is the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that oil prices have crossed the $100 a barrel mark and the spike since the Iran war began to total over 53%. But later in the day, the G7 talk of releasing reserve oil led to a 10 percentage fall in the rally though it is still trading over $106 a barrel.