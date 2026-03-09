Warburg-owned Truhome Finance files for Rs 3,000 crore IPO

MUMBAI: Warburg Pincus-backed Truhome Finance has filed for a Rs 3,000-crore IPO with the regulator, with the issue being a mix of fresh issue, worth Rs 1,500 crore, and an equal amount in offer for sale.

Mango Crest Investment, an arm of the US-based private equity major Warburg, holds a 98.16% stake in Truhome Finance, which was earlier known as Shriram Housing Finance.

The company proposes to issue fresh shares worth Rs 1,500 crore, while promoter Mango Crest intends to sell Rs 1,500 crore worth shares via offer-for-sale, according to the Sebi filing Monday.

The company may consider raising funds up to Rs 300 crore, or 10% of total offer size, in a pre-IPO round, which is part of the fresh issue component.

Founded in 2010, Truhome has assets under management of Rs 21,124.3 crore as of December 2025 and it offers secured lending products, including housing loans, and loans against property with an average ticket size of Rs 21.3 lakh, targeting primarily self-employed people.