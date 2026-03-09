Warburg-owned Truhome Finance files for Rs 3,000 crore IPO

MUMBAI: Warburg Pincus-backed Truhome Finance has filed for a Rs 3,000-crore IPO with the regulator, with the issue being a mix of fresh issue, worth Rs 1,500 crore, and an equal amount in offer for sale.
Mango Crest Investment, an arm of the US-based private equity major Warburg, holds a 98.16% stake in Truhome Finance, which was earlier known as Shriram Housing Finance.
The company proposes to issue fresh shares worth Rs 1,500 crore, while promoter Mango Crest intends to sell Rs 1,500 crore worth shares via offer-for-sale, according to the Sebi filing Monday.
The company may consider raising funds up to Rs 300 crore, or 10% of total offer size, in a pre-IPO round, which is part of the fresh issue component.
Founded in 2010, Truhome has assets under management of Rs 21,124.3 crore as of December 2025 and it offers secured lending products, including housing loans, and loans against property with an average ticket size of Rs 21.3 lakh, targeting primarily self-employed people.
The company claims to be the third-largest affordable housing finance company by AUM with its distribution network spanning 19 states and Union territories.
The company proposes to utilise fresh issue proceeds for augmenting its capital base to meet future capital requirements including onward lending, arising out of the growth of the business.
Truhome Finance was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shriram Finance, known as Shriram Housing Finance, and was sold to Mango Crest in December 2024. Mulberry Inlet Investment, which is owned by some private equity funds and vehicles managed by affiliates of Warburg, is the sole shareholder of Mango Crest.
The company has reported a net profit of Rs 286.2 crore in FY25, up 31.6% from Rs 217.4 crore in the previous year. Net interest income surged 47.5% to Rs 5,794 crore from Rs 3,928.5 crore.
Net profit for the nine months ending December 2025 stood at Rs 333.5 crore with net interest income at Rs 580 crore.