Market takes a breather after intense sell-off as crude oil prices ease

India’s equity market made healthy gains on Tuesday as investor sentiment improved on expectations of easing geopolitical tensions, following US President Donald Trump's signal that military operations in Iran could be nearing an end. This triggered a sharp decline in crude oil prices and a rally in the global equity market.

At Tuesday’s close, the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 639.82 points, or 0.82%, to settle at 78,205.98, while the NSE Nifty50 advanced 233.55 points, or 0.97%, to end at 24,261.60. The surge came after the market witnessed three sessions of intense selling as brewing tensions in West Asia led to a sharp spike in crude oil prices, stoking fears of inflation, especially among nations that rely on imported oil to meet energy demand.

In recent sessions, Brent crude spiked to $119/barrel post the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, limited storage facilities in the producer countries and the attacks on oil & gas infrastructure and vessels. On Tuesday, it fell by over 5%, trading in the range of $93-95/barrel.

Despite Trump’s assurance and a breather on Tuesday, the two sides, the US-Israel coalition and Iran continue to exchange blows with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth stating on Tuesday that American military operations against Iran are set to intensify. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said that it launched the 34th wave of strikes at US and Israeli targets.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments said that Dalal Street mirrored the improvement in global sentiment after the sharp decline in crude oil prices, following comments from Trump hinting at a possible end to the war. However, elevated levels of India VIX continued to signal underlying uncertainty in the market.