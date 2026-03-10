Prolonged Iran war may upend banks asset quality, credit growth: Moody’s

MUMBAI: Retaining the stable outlook for domestic banks, international rating agency Moody’s has warned that a prolonged conflict in West Asia could upend their stability, even though it expects the crisis to blow over soon.

Over the past few years, most banks have cleaned up their books, leading to best-ever asset quality with gross non-performing assets falling to under 2.5% and on a net level under 0.5% and the overall growth has been good.

The outlook for banks remains stable now, Moody’s said Tuesday, as it expects the asset quality cycle to remain benign and credit to grow in the low-to-mid teens next financial year. But the ongoing Iran war will weigh on the road ahead.

However Moody’s and its domestic subsidiary Icra hope the West Asia conflict will be resolved sooner rather than later. But if it gets prolonged for a few months, and oil prices remain elevated, there will be repercussions for the economy and, in turn, banks, they warned.

Elevated energy prices for the long term will increase the cost of doing business for many companies which will also pull down demand and, in turn, the economy, Amit Pandey, vice-president, financial institutions group at Moody’s Ratings told reporters here Tuesday.

Since the country meets as much as 85% of its oil and gas demands from imports, sustained high prices will also put pressure on the current account deficit, and put the rupee under pressure and will force the Reserve Bank to increase repo rates to attract capital, and that will have a bearing on borrowers. In such a scenario, foreign inflows may also tend to slow further, he said further.

“So, from a very good growth, moderate inflation and low interest rate trajectory, you tend to see a slowdown in growth, high inflation and higher interest rates. Business will slow down, which will have an implication for NPAs and net margins among other key things,” said Pandey.