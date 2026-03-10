Silver ETFs see first net outflow in 28 months in Feb, gold ETFs dip sharply, MF assets cross Rs 821 trillion

MUMBAI: Following the steep correction in silver prices towards late January and the resultant heightened volatility, the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) of the white metal saw the first net outflow in 28 months in February.

While the month saw gross inflows of Rs 4,628 crore, redemptions stood at Rs 5,455 crore leading to a net outflow of Rs 826.3 crore, marking the first net outflow since November 2023, compared with net inflows of Rs 9,463.40 crore in January, Amfi said Tuesday. It added that the overall mutual funds industry’s AUM rose to Rs 82,02,956.35 crore or Rs 82.03 trillion in the month, up from Rs 81.01 trillion in the previous month.

During the reporting month, silver prices rose 10%, following a 19% increase in January, despite the 31% single day crash on January 30. So far in 2026, silver has gained about 20%. Earlier, prices rose 27% in December 2025 and 16% in November taking the full 2025 surge to 148% on the back of a 22% rally in 2024.

Silver ETFs had seen strong investor participation in recent years. In 2025, silver ETFs received inflows of Rs 23,472 crore, compared with Rs 8,568 crore in 2024.

Similarly inflows into gold ETF also slowed sharply in February, with investors putting in just Rs 5,255 crore, a steep moderation from Rs 24,039.96 crore in January 2026.

Despite the sharp month-on-month moderation, inflows remained significantly higher than several earlier months. In December, gold ETFs had attracted Rs 11,647 crore, while inflows stood at Rs 3,742 crore in November and Rs 7,743 crore in October.

Gold ETF inflows had already begun strengthening toward the end of last year, with Rs 8,363 crore flowing into the category in September, followed by Rs 7,743 crore in October and Rs 3,742 crore in November before the sharp spike in January.

Gold has increasingly become a preferred diversifier during uncertain market phases. Vikas Gupta of OmniScience Capital said, "The continued inflows into gold ETFs and multi-asset strategies indicate that investors are responding to recent strong performance in these segments and are looking for diversification amid geopolitical and market uncertainties."

The MF lobby Amfi said retail folios rose to 20.64 crore in the month from 20.43 crore in January taking the retail AUM to Rs 47,14,392 crore or Rs 47.14 trillion.

Meanwhile, the month also saw positive equity inflows for the 60th month, starting from March 2021.

Despite better market sentiment in the month, SIP inflows declined to Rs 29,845 crore from the previous month when it was Rs 31,0002 crore. The SIP AUM stood at Rs 16.64 trillion accounting for 20.3% of the overall AUM across 9.44 crore accounts.

The month also saw as many as 22 schemes being launched, of which 21 were open-ended funds and one was close-ended, raising a total of Rs 5,357 crore.