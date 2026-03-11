AI not cutting jobs yet, but entry-level hiring shows signs of slowdown

AI may not be cutting jobs yet, but entry-level hiring is showing early signs of slowing, according to a new report by Anthropic, even as India’s IT services companies continue campus recruitment.

The report, titled Labor market impacts of AI: A new measure and early evidence, finds no clear rise in unemployment in occupations most exposed to artificial intelligence since the release of ChatGPT in late 2022. But it points to early signals that hiring, particularly of younger workers, may be weakening in these roles.

Researchers analysed occupations based on “observed exposure”, a measure that combines the theoretical ability of large language models to perform tasks with real-world usage data. They found that jobs with greater AI exposure tend to show slower projected employment growth.

The study notes that job-finding rates for workers aged between 22 and 25 entering highly exposed occupations fell by about 14% compared with 2022 levels, suggesting that the first labour market effects of AI may show up in hiring rather than layoffs.

The occupations with the highest exposure include computer programmers, customer service representatives, data entry workers and financial analysts.

IT sector hiring in India

In India, the findings come at a time when large IT services companies are still hiring fresh graduates, though hiring patterns remain uneven across the industry.

Infosys chief financial officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said during the company’s Q3 earnings press conference that the had hired around 18,000 freshers so far in FY26 and is on track to onboard about 20,000 during FY26.

Tata Consultancy Services plans to hire around 42,000 freshers in FY26 while adding more specialised entry-level talent.