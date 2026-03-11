Airlines in Asia hike fares; SpiceJet founder warns jet fuel price 'unsustainable'

TOKYO: Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region, including Qantas, Air India and Cathay Pacific, have hiked fares—or will soon—to factor in surging jet fuel prices spurred by war in the Mideast.

The average world price of aviation fuel reached $173.91 a barrel on Monday, according to the benchmark Platts index, nearly double the levels of January and well above crude oil.

This is explained by refining costs, but also by the fact that kerosene is a lower priority than petrol or diesel, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

War in the Mideast has choked trade in the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries nearly 20 percent of global oil production.

The impact is particularly acute for Asia, as more than 80 percent of the oil and gas moving through the strait is destined for its markets, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

"Since early March 2026, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which accounts for nearly 40 percent of an airline's operating costs, has seen significant price escalation due to supply interruptions," Air India had said Tuesday, announcing surcharge rises.

Air India said pressure is amplified further by "the high Excise Duty and VAT on ATF in major metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, magnifying the impact and placing substantial strain on airline operating economics."

The price increases will be rolled out in three phases, with Air India adding $4.30 to the cost of domestic flights from Thursday, and an additional $20 on flights to Southeast Asia.

As of March 18, the surcharge for Europe will increase by 25 percent to $125, and 33 percent to $200 for North America.

But Air India didn't offer details on the third phase of its price increases.

Hong Kong aviation giant Cathay Pacific on Wednesday announced its own surcharges, as fuel prices doubled in March from the average of the previous two months.