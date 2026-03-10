Air India, Air India Express ticket prices to rise as fuel surcharge imposed amid West Asia war

Air India's fares are set to go up as the airline on Tuesday announced a hike in fuel surcharge between Rs 399 and $50 (Rs 4,600) amid the ongoing conflict between the US-Israel coalition and Iran in West Asia. The Tata group airline announced a three-phase expansion of fuel surcharges across its domestic and international flights, including those operated by Air India Express, driven by surging aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices due to supply disruptions in the Gulf region.

“Since early March 2026, ATF, which accounts for nearly 40% of an airline’s operating costs, has seen significant price escalation due to supply interruptions. In India, this pressure is amplified by high Excise Duty and VAT on ATF in major metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, magnifying cost the impact and placing substantial strain on airline operating economics,” said Air India in a statement. The average price of jet fuel in 11 months until February 2026 stood at Rs 91,173 per kiloliter (KL), but in March 2026 it increased by 6% to reach Rs 96,638 per KL.

In the first phase (new bookings from March 12), fuel surcharge for domestic and SAARC flights has been revised to Rs 399. Previously, there was no fuel surcharge on domestic flights and flights to and from the SAARC region. Similarly, in the West Asia/Middle East region, where there was no fuel surcharge, the same is revised to $10.

In Southeast Asia, the fuel surcharge has been revised to $60 (up $20 from $40 and it also applies to Singapore from this phase). For Africa, this has been revised to $90 (up $30 from $60).