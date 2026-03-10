Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns with 'immediate effect' three months after airline faced massive crisis

Three months after operational disruptions at IndiGo crippled India’s aviation sector, Pieter Elbers has stepped down as CEO of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) with immediate effect. The airline’s promoter and managing director Rahul Bhatia has taken interim charge of the company’s management.

IndiGo cancelled more than 5,000 flights in the first half of December 2025 due to a severe crew shortage, especially pilots, as the airline could not implement the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. This action stranded lakhs of passengers at airports across the country, prompting the government to intervene.

Following the crisis, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a penalty of ₹22.20 crore on the airline and issued show-cause notices to senior management, including Elbers. The operational disruption is reported to have resulted in a financial impact of about Rs 2,000 crore for IndiGo.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., March 10, 2026, inter-alia, took note of the resignation tendered by Mr. Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer. He will be relieved from the service of the Company effective close of business hours on March 10, 2026. Mr. Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director, shall in the interim assume management of the affairs," InterGlobe Aviation said in a statement.

Elbers in his resignation letter said his decision was due to personal reasons and described his time at IndiGo as an “honor and privilege.” IndiGo said that Bhatia will manage affairs until the company announces the arrival of a new leader, which is expected in short order.