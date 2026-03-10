West Asia crisis: Dark clouds hover over Indian carriers

The ongoing West Asia conflict and its lingering effects are threatening to derail India’s civil aviation growth story. A sharp surge in oil prices, frequent airspace closure in the Gulf region, mass cancellations on busy routes and depreciation of the rupee are likely to weigh on airlines’ revenue and operating market in the short term.

Sunny Agrawal, Head - Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, told TNIE that frequent airspace closure in West Asia is impacting the international operations of Indian carriers which is adding to the disruption due to the closure of Pakistani airspace.

He added that Indian carriers have to take longer routes to fly to several destinations in Central Asia and Europe leading to a loss of market share to European carriers such as Lufthansa. Besides, the Middle East itself accounts for the majority of India's international traffic.

“Middle East accounts for 35-40% of IndiGo's international capacity and 20% of IndiGo's total capacity. The extent of impact on revenue will depend on how long the crisis lasts. Margins in Q4 are likely to get impacted by multiple factors: higher ATF prices, rupee depreciation, negative operating leverage due to curtailment of international capacity,” stated Agrawal. He added that domestic routes where Indigo has a monopoly could see an increase in airfares especially on many Metro to Tier 1/2 city routes.

Rising oil prices lead to higher jet fuel prices while a depreciating rupee leads to higher operational costs as the lease payments for aircraft are denominated in USD besides the salaries to foreign pilots.