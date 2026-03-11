GDP seen expanding 7.1% next fiscal as pvt capex picks up; West Asia conflict may crimp margins by 40-60 bps

MUMBAI: Despite the widening global crisis and rising energy prices, the economy is likely to grow 7.1% in fiscal 2027 over the likely 7.6% clip this fiscal, buoyed by the revival of private capex in new age sectors and robust domestic consumption.

The expected growth will be anchored by domestic demand, with policy support lifting household disposable incomes, public capex staying on course and private capex expanding in emerging, policy-supported sectors, Crisil economists said Wednesday.

At the same time, global headwinds, especially trade uncertainty and the influence of geopolitics on commodity prices, raise the bar on execution, making policy consistency, competitiveness, reforms and private-sector balance-sheet strength critical to sustaining the next capex upcycle, they warned.

The 7.1% growth forecast is predicated on four assumptions-- another spell of normal monsoons with a likelihood of El Niño forming after August; benign food inflation in spite of an uptick from a statistical low-base effect; crude averaging at $75-80 a barrel, and finally steady global growth even as tariff and geopolitics-led uncertainties persist, Amish Mehta, managing director of Crisil Ratings told reporters Wednesday.

On the impact of the Iran war and the resultant spike in crude prices, Joshi said, rising input cost will crimp realisations leading to 40-60 bps decline in operating margins due the ongoing supply disruptions and price spike. If crude and gas prices stay higher for longer, there could be further strain. Volatility and upswing will impact margins in sectors such as airlines, ceramics, chemicals, fertilisers, paints, petrochemicals and tyres, Joshi said.

The 7.1% assumption underscores the country’s ability to absorb shocks while continuing to compound growth as domestic demand, public capex on infra and a gradually broadening private sector capex cycle counterbalance an uncertain external environment, shaped by rising protectionism and geopolitical flare-ups.

Domestic demand continues to be supported by fiscal measures such as income tax cuts, GST rate cuts, higher direct benefit transfers and adequate liquidity which has lowered borrowing costs for the economy.

“Our forecast reflects strong domestic counterweights, especially consumption, infrastructure capex, uptick in the private investment cycle led by emerging sectors and gradually improving trade competitiveness. However, continuing geopolitical conflicts, proliferation of technology-driven disruptions, high public debt levels and climate vagaries will need close monitoring,” Mehta said.